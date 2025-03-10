Team India and fans are still enjoying the great win over the New Zealand national cricket team to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 – nine months from the last ICC event win. Rohit Sharma captained both champion sides. Happy with the win and title Rohit Sharma shared a post with image of the Team India lifting the trophy. Check out the post below. Shubman Gill Praises Rohit Sharma’s Leadership As India Cricket Team Clinches Third ICC Champions Trophy Title.

Post Shared by Rohit Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)