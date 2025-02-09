On a day, Rohit Sharma broke several records, the Indian captain surpassed legend Sachin Tendulkar in the list of openers with the most runs for India in international cricket across formats. Sharma achieved this feat during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, where courtesy of his 119, the current ODI skipper sits on 15,404 runs as opener ahead of Tendulkar, who scored 15,335 during his illustrious career. Sharma is only behind former India batter Virender Sehwag, who leads the most runs as an opener in international cricket for the country with 16,119 runs. Rohit Sharma Surpasses Chris Gayle To Become Second-Highest Six-Hitter In ODI History, Achieves Landmark During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in Elite India Opener List

Most runs as an Opener by Indians 16119 - Virender Sehwag 15350 - Rohit Sharma* 15335 - Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/aH0dOyjOI5 — U$äMä (@usama_mewati948) February 9, 2025

