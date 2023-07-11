Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen in a different avatar as he turned reporter for a while to interview Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the India vs West Indies 1st Test. Rahane was being interviewed by a reporter when Rohit, who was standing nearby, chipped in and asked questions to his deputy on his own. Rahane answered them, of course. One of the questions was about Rahane's message to the youngsters in the team. The session was then abruptly ended by rainfall. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Other Team India Cricketers Engage in ‘Colourful’ Fielding Drill Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Interviews Ajinkya Rahane, Watch

𝘿𝙊 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙈𝙄𝙎𝙎! When #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 turned reporter in Vice-Captain @ajinkyarahane88's press conference 😎 What do you make of the questions 🤔 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/VCEbrLfxrq — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2023

