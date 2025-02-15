The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to be hosted by Pakistan starting from February 19, 2025. Although India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing security reasons and hence their matches will be played at neutral venue Dubai for the duration of the ICC Champions Trophy. On Saturday, February 15th, the Team India cricketers including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived at Dubai ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India will play their first match on February 20 against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli Gifts Signed India ODI Jersey to Kevin Pietersen's Son Dylan; Ex-England Captain Shares Pic, Says 'Fits Like a Glove' (See Post).

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Other Team India Cricketers Arrive At Dubai

