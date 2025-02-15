Virat Kohli gifted a signed India ODI jersey to Kevin Pietersen's son Dylan. The former England captain was part of the broadcast and commentary team during the recently concluded England national cricket team's tour of India and had interacted with Virat Kohli a number of times. Taking to Instagram, Kevin Pietersen shared a picture of his son Dylan wearing the India national cricket team ODI jersey that Virat Kohli gifted him and wrote, "Got home and gave @dylanpietersenphotography a gift from @virat.kohli and it goes straight on! Fits like a glove. Thanks buddy!" The India ODI jersey had a message from Virat Kohli that read, "To Dylan, with best wishes" followed by the star cricketer's signature. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Make 4,000 International Runs Against England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025.

Virat Kohli Gifts Signed India ODI Jersey to Kevin Pietersen's Son Dylan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen MBE (@kevinpietersen)

