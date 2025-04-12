Mumbai Indians' training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was interrupted by a dust storm on April 11. Delhi witnessed a sudden change in the weather as dust storms hit the national capital. Mumbai Indians players, having their training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi had to rush off as the strong winds blew across the venue. Rohit Sharma however picked out a lighter side to this and hilariously shouted at the players and support staff on the ground, "Come back! Come back!". As the cameraman was filming him with the Mumbai Indians players and staff rushing out of the ground, Rohit Sharma looked at him and said, "Abey mera kya le raha hai, woh video le," (Why are you shooting me, shoot that instead!" and pointed in the direction of the stands where one of the posters had come off due to the storm. Meet Rohit Sharma Lamborghini Urus Winner Yuvraj Wagh Who Now Owns MI Star’s Car With Special ‘0264’ Number Plate After Topping Dream11 Charts .

Watch Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction as Dust Storm Interrupts MI Training Session:

