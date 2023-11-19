As India takes on Australia in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 19, Our Lady of Vailankanni High School, has announced a holiday on November 20. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma completed his primary education from the same school. In a notification issued by the school it has been informed to students that the school will remain closed on the following day of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Cricket World Cup 2023 Finals Google Doodle: Stage Is Set For India vs Australia Clash, See Search Engine Giant Celebrate The Big Game.

Facebook Post by School

Notification

Credits: olvhigh.in

