New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor has announced retirement from international cricket after the conclusion of the home summer. The Test match against Bangladesh will be his last assignment in the longer format. Whereas, Toss Taylor will play his last series in ODI against Australia and Netherlands. Taylor took to social media and made an announcement about the same.

Check out the tweet below:

Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)