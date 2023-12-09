Another Aussie all-rounder joins the list of sold cricketers as Georgia Wareham gets sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 40 lakh. Wareham impressed in Australia's recent outings in white ball cricket and will add to RCB's all-round depth in both batting and bowling departments.

Georgia Wareham Sold to RCB For INR 30 Lakh

First player from Set 2 is the Australian all-rounder Georgia Wareham. Current bid with @RCBTweets for INR 40 Lakhs. And she is SOLD! 🔨🙌#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)