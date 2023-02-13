England captain Heather Knight and former South African batter Dan van Niekerk is sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 40 Lakh and INR 30 Lakh in the second accelerated session near the end of the auction. RCB has already secured the services of various star cricketers and experienced campaigners like Knight and Van Niekerk will only add to that depth.

Heather Knight Sold to RCB

All-rounder Heather Knight is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 40 Lakh #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

Dan Van Niekerk Sold to RCB

Dane van Niekerk is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 30 Lakh #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

