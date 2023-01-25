The bidding for the inaugural edition of the Women's IPL has broken records as it reached Rs 4669.99 crore in total bid, as revealed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. The much-awaited tournament, which has been officially named 'Women's Premier League' is expected to bring about a revolution of women's cricket in India and early signs suggest it will, with the bidding for the franchises breaking records set by the first edition of the Men's IPL, way back in 2008. Women’s IPL Media Rights Bagged By Viacom 18 For A Sensational Rs 951 Crore Deal.

Women's IPL Bidding Breaks Records!

way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023

'Women's Premier League'

The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin.... — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023

Team Owners of the Women's Premier League:

𝐁𝐂𝐂𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞. The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL pic.twitter.com/ryF7W1BvHH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)