Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal will return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The southpaw was purchased by the Bengaluru-based franchise for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Padikkal has performed well in the past IPL seasons when he played for RCB. The franchise will hope he continues his brilliant run in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Shreyas Gopal Goes to CSK for INR 30 Lakh, Mayank Agarwal Go Unsold.

Devdutt Padikkal Back in RCB

