Royal Challengers Bengaluru and other IPL franchises did not pick Swastik Chikara during the normal IPL auction rounds. As the auction came in the acceleration round, RCB came up and took their chance to invest INR 30 lakh and sealed the deal for Swastik Chikara at the IPL 2025 mega auction. This was also the base costing of the player and no other franchise tried to battle against RCB. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: LSG Sign Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni for INR 30 Lakh Each.

Swastik Chikara at IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)