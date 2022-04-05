Rajasthan Royals' social media admin poked fun at Royal Challengers Bangalore with Yuzvendra Chahal doing well against his former side. Chahal effected a brilliant run out to dismiss Virat Kohli and then bowled beautifully to dismiss David Willey.

Here's RR's tweet:

When your ex comes back to haunt you! 😜 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022

