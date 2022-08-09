Former cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen has passed away at the age of 73. The South African began his career as an umpire in 1981 and officiated 108 Tests, 219 ODIs and 14 T20I matches. Virender Sehwag offered condolences to his family.

Rudi Koertzen Passes Away

Rudi Koertzen is no more. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 9, 2022

Virender Sehwag Offers Condolences

And enquired about it from me. I gifted him and he was so grateful . A gentleman and a very wonderful person. Will miss you Rudi. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/gdSHGOoYg8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 9, 2022

