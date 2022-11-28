Ruturaj Gaikwad keeps on his fine form in the Vijay Hazare trophy as he hits seven sixes in one over to score 43 runs and eventually a double hundred for Maharasthra against Uttar Pradesh in the Quarter Final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Ruturaj eventually went on to score 220 runs in 159 balls including ten fours and sixteen sixes and carried his bat through the innings. Seven Sixes in One Over! Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 43 Runs Off Shiva Singh in Single Over During Maharashtra vs UP Quarter-Finals of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores Double Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Seven Consecutive Sixes

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 7 consecutive sixes in Vijay Hazare Trophy.. scoring 220(159)* with 10 fours and 16 sixes

43 Runs in One Over

RutuRaj Gaikwad 43 Runs in an over including 7 Sixes @Ruutu1331 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/0EpBjjoySB — . (@Vineeth_777) November 28, 2022

