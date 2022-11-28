Runs keep piling on in the Vijay Hazare trophy 2022, as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra opening batsman, hits seven sixes in one over on his way to score a double hundred against Uttar Pradesh in the quarter finals. He scored 43 runs in the 49th over of the innings bowled by Shiva Singh which included a no ball too. The no ball apparently was smashed for a six as well!

Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes Seven Sixes in One Over

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 7 sixes in a single over in Vijay Hazare. 6,6,6,6+Nb,6,6 pic.twitter.com/5Xf59cs7Cn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 28, 2022

