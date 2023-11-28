Ruturaj Gaikwad steps on the occasion and made it memorable by scoring a scintillating century. After India lost some early wickets, Gaikwad stitched a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav and then accelerated brilliantly to race on to his maiden century in just 51 deliveries. Once he found momentum, he didn't let it slip away. Mukesh Kumar Granted Leave From Team India Squad For His Wedding, Deepak Chahar Added As Cover For Remainder of the IND vs AUS T20I Series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores His Maiden Century In T20 Internationals

HUNDRED FOR RUTURAJ GAIKWAD...!!!! - He has arrived in International cricket, What a knock, What an acceleration - shown all his skills, hundred from 52 balls, Long way to go, Rutu. 💪 pic.twitter.com/tJ08lk9q2S — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 28, 2023

