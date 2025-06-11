The opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final between South Africa and defending champions Australia was dominated by the bowlers. A total of 14 wickets fell on the opening day of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final at the iconic Lord's. Batting first, Australia were bundled out for 212 runs. Steve Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) played fighting knocks as Baggy Green posted a respectable total. With the ball, ace speedster Kagiso Rabada bagged his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. In reply, South Africa crumbled to 43-4 at Day 1 stumps. Australian pacers showcased their class with the ball. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ripped through the Proteas' top order. At Day 1 stumps, South Africa are still trailing by 169 runs. Aiden Markram Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Castle South Africa Opener With Sharp Inswinger During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

Bowlers Dominated SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)