The second day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final between challengers South Africa and defending champions Australia saw a brilliant contest between bat and ball. After being crumbled to 43-4 at stumps on Day 1, South Africa managed to reach 138 runs in the first innings and conceded a 74-run lead. Captain Temba Bavuma (36) and David Bedingham (45) played fighting for the Proteas. However, it was a day belonging to Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who claimed a six-wicket haul that put his side in a strong position. Pat Cummins also became the eighth bowler to reach 300 Test wickets for Australia. In the second innings, South Africa's bowlers showcased their class as Australia crumbled to 66/6 at one stage. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16*) stitched a vital partnership to bail Australia out of a dangerous situation. At stumps on Day 2, Australia are leading by 218 runs. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 1 Stumps: Steve Smith, Beau Webster’s Half-Centuries Give Australia Edge Over South Africa On Day Dominated By Bowlers.

Australia Extends Their Lead Past 200 Runs

Australia extend their lead past 200 despite South Africa's strikes to leave the #WTC25 Final evenly poised 🔥#SAvAUS How the game panned out today ➡️ https://t.co/BZICeC71OJ pic.twitter.com/gDRMdPhH6V — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2025

