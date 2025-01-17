Durban's Super Giants will meet Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 11th match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 season on Friday. The Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be hosted at Boland Park, and begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. SA20 2025: Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals Get Two Points Each After Match Abandoned Due to Rain.

Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝘄𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗯𝗲#DSGvSEC 17:30 at Kingsmead, see you there? Gates open 2 hours before the start of play. Get your tickets online at https://t.co/ICrsRw3wn0 or from the stadium. pic.twitter.com/xY9lVqEGyY — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)