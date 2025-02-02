In the final league match of SA20 2025, MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns on February 2. The MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Newlands. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of only Sports18, the live telecast of the South Africa20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals match will be available for live viewing options on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. SA20 2025: MI Cape Town Beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Reach Playoffs.

