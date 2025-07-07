England all-rounder Chris Woakes commented 'King Babar' with laughing emojis on an Instagram post of Wiaan Mulder, his Durban Super Giants teammate. Fans got the hint that it was a hidden joke about Babar Azam but failed to crack it. In a recent podcast, Woakes revealed the real truth behind it. He pointed out that Mulder and Babar had a confrontation during the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series. It hurt the sentiments of the Pakistan fans and they went to every post of Mulder and commented 'King Babar'. Woakes made a joke out of it and commented 'King Babar' with laughter emojis on a post of Mulder. He admitted that he considered it as funny. Wiaan Mulder Scores the Second Fastest Triple Century in Test History, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

Chris Woakes Reveals Story Behind His 'King Babar' Comment

Woakes explain that 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙂 𝘽𝙖𝙗𝙖𝙧 comment on Wian Muldar IG post😂😅 pic.twitter.com/kIDwYaRBMS — Inzimam (@I_Engr560) July 6, 2025

