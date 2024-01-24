Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals will play the 17th game of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. The Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals SA20 2024 match will be played at Wanderers Stadium, Sandton, South Africa and will have a start time of 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 23, 2024. The live telecast of the JSK vs PR SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. ‘Unfortunately I Don’t Sit in Visa Office’ Rohit Sharma Reacts to Uncapped England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Missing IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Due to Visa Issues.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming and Telecast Details

