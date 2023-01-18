Pretoria Capitals will face Joburg Super Kings in their next match at SA20 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The match will start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Viacom18 Group possess the broadcasting rights of SA20 2023 in India. You can watch the live telecast of Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings match at Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, you can also enjoy the live streaming of the game on the JioCinema app and website. Madison Landsman Becomes First-Ever Bowler To Take a Hat-Trick in U19 Women’s T20 World Cup History (Watch Video).

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings On JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)