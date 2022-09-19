Lungi Ngidi is the first player who has been sold in the ongoing South Africa T20 League 2022 auction. The pacer has signed for Paarl Royals, the team confirms. The new T20 league is slated to kick off in January, 2023. David Miller is the captain of the Royals.

Lungi Ngidi Joins Paarl Royals:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)