South Africa secured a dominant victory in the first ODI against England at Headingley, Leeds on September 2, Monday. South Africa were coming out of a series victory against Australia and their bowling attack performed at the best there. They displayed the same against England as they bowled out the hosts for only 131 runs after opting to bowl first. Keshav Maharaj scalped four wickets and was the pick of the bowlers. Chasing it, Aiden Markram scored a half-century and South Africa chased down the target in only 20.5 overs by losing three wickets. Fans eager to watch the highlights of the England vs South Africa first ODI 2025 highlights can read more. South Africa Defeats England By Seven Wickets in 1st ODI 2025; Keshav Maharaj, Bowlers Help Proteas Kickstart Series With Dominant Victory.

England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Video Highlights

