Sachin Tendulkar along with his son Arjun visited the famous Narsinhwadi Datta mandir in Kolhapur. The Indian cricketing great was seen taking blessings at the temple, which he visited at reportedly 04:45 am. Sachin Tendulkar then also took a picture with the priest of the temple.

