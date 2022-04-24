Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious message for Sachin Tendulkar to wish him on his 49th birthday. Sehwag, while eating a banana, wished Tendulkar and revealed that the latter used to feed him the fruit for him to be quiet in the dressing room. While bunching on a banana, Sehwag left a birthday wish for Tendulkar.

Watch Video Here:

Birthday greetings to the great man @sachin_rt Paaji. Aur Aapke janamdin par yeh tohfa humne apne aap ko diya hai 😛 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/knsIJ9Do2H — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2022

