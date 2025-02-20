The much-awaited International Masters League 2025 is set to begin on Saturday, February 22. The opening fixture will be played between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters at the DY Patil Stadium. Ahead of the inaugural edition of the International Masters League. India Masters captain and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle where he, along with other team captains like Brian Lara and Eoin Morgan, clicked a picture with the elusive title. 'I am Ready, Are You? Sachin Tendulkar Shares Snap Of His Iconic Pose With Bat While Donning India Masters Jersey for International Masters League T20 2025 (See Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Poses With IML 2025 Trophy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)