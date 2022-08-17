Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartwarming video on Twitter in which he could be seen being nostalgic. Tendulkar has visited PYC Hindu Gymkhana where he played his first career match for Mumbai in around 1986. While, talking about that match, the Indian legend was giving a tour of the field and the buildings of the cricket stadium.

Watch Sachin Tendukar's Video:

Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana. pic.twitter.com/GYRBk6RBQk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 17, 2022

