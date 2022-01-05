Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has mourned the death of Sindhutai Sapkal- Social Worker and Padma Shri Awardee. Sindhutai passed away in Pune on January 05 due to a cardiac arrest. Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, "The news of the demise of Sindhutai Sapkaal is very sad. May God give peace to her soul" in Marathi.

