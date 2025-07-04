One of India national cricket team's greatest batsman to date, perhaps the best, Sachin Tendulkar, explained on Reddit, a platform he is the brand ambassador of now, about how Yashasvi Jaiswal got out in the first innings of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played an 87-run knock off 107 balls, getting out on a delivery from Ben Stokes, caught by the safe hands of Jamie Smith. Explaining why Yashasvi Jaiswal got out Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "The reason for Yashasvi’s dismissal was that his backfoot, while cutting, was moving towards the leg stump instead of the off stump upon impact." Ravindra Jadeja Assumed To Have Taken Special Permission To Arrive Early for Practice, Shares Crucial 203-Run Stand With Shubman Gill During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Sachin Tendulkar's Explains Dismissal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)