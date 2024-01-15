Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar will be returning to cricketing action in the One World One Family Cup with him and Yuvraj Singh being captains of the two teams in an exhibition match. From Harbhajan Singh to Muthaiah Muralitharan, from Irfan Pathan to Chaminda Vaas, from pace bowlers like RP Singh to left-arm spin bowlers like Monty Panesar, from Danny Morrison to Venkatesh Prasad, and many more from seven nations will be in action in the OWOF Cup 2024. Ahead of returning to cricketing action, Sachin Tendulkar was spotted getting back into shape with an intense session in the nets. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Among Cricket Legends Set To Feature in ‘One World One Family’ Friendly T20 Match on January 18.

Sachin Tendulkar Sweats It Out in Nets

Sachin Tendulkar will be back in action on 18th January in OWOF Cup. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PxkfdQeJDK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2024

