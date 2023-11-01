Sachin Tendulkar has been a legend of Indian and World Cricket over the years. To honour him, MCA will unveil a statue of him dedicated to 50 years of his life in the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match. The unveiling ceremony of Tendulkar's statue will start from 5:30 Pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will witness the presence of several dignitaries, including Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the iconic Sachin Tendulkar himself, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Treasurer Ashish Shelar, as well as officials from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The live streaming of the unveiling will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of Maharashtra cricket association. Sachin Tendulkar's Statue to Be Unveiled By MCA at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Sachin Tendulkar Statue Unveiling Live Streaming and Telecast Details

