Jasprit Bumrah was named winner of the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for being the best men's international cricketer in 2023-24. The premier pacer was the standout performer for the India national cricket team, playing magnificently important roles in a home Test series win over England, the T20 World Cup 2024 title triumph and also in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where he was named Player of the Series for taking 32 wickets in five matches. Despite India losing the series 1-3, Jasprit Bumrah's performance won hearts. Earlier, he was also named the ICC Cricketer of the Year at the ICC Awards 2024. BCCI Awards 2025: Shashank Singh, Tanush Kotian Win Lala Amarnath Award 2023-24 for Being Best All-Rounders in Domestic Cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah Named Best Men's International Cricketer at BCCI Awards 2025

🚨 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗺𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 🚨 Unplayable deliveries, unparalleled spells, unbelievable match-winning performances 🔥 ONE Player 💪 Best International Cricketer - Men goes to none other than Jasprit Bumrah 🏆🙌#NamanAwards | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/cBslS0HA6S — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)