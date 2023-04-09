Sai Sudharsan continued his good form, scoring his second fifty of IPL 2023, in the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Sunday, April 9. The left-hander played some fine shots and attacked the KKR spinners in this knock, which came off 34 balls. A major part of this half-century was how fast he ran between the wickets.

Sai Sudharsan Hits Half-Century During GT vs KKR Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)