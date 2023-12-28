After a successful outing for the India Women in the one-off Test match against Australia, the Women in Blue is currently engaged in the 1st of the three-match ODI series. After impressing in the T20I series against England, Saika Ishaque is handed her ODI debut as well in the match against Australia. The left arm spinner impressed for Mumbai Indians in the last WPL. She was handed her ODI cap by veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Indian Women’s Cricket Team Players Have Fun During Headshots Session Ahead of ODI Series Against Australia (Watch Video).

Saika Ishaque Handed ODI Debut

December 06, 2023 - Makes her T20I debut 👍 December 28, 2023 - Makes her ODI debut 👏 Go well, Saika Ishaque 🙌 🙌 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/MDbv7Rm75J#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/VQZIydP9AA — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 28, 2023

