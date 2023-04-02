One of the greatest all-rounders ever to play for the Indian cricket team, Salim Durani breathed his last on Sunday, April 2 at the age of 88. Durani played an exceptional part in India's rise to the world of cricket. Soon after the death of the Indian cricket legend, tributes started to pour in on Twitter. From Ravi Sashtri to Jay Shah many notable persons paid their tributes to the former Indian all-rounder. Salim Durani Dies: Indian Cricket Legend Passes Away at 88.

Ravi Sashtri Reacts on Salim Durani's Death

Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace. ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d5RUST5G9n — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2023

Jay Shah Reacts on Salim Durani's Death

Gutted to hear about the passing away of one of Team India legends Salim Durani. Today, we have lost one of Indian cricket's crown jewels. Condolences to his family. RIP Salim Durani ji. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 2, 2023

Shashi Tharoor Pays Tribute to Salim Durani

Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he'd have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: "No Durani No Test" posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP pic.twitter.com/ZzmqU4z4sV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 2, 2023

VVS Laxman Offers Condolences to Salim Durani's Family

India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani. Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DwdKamlxjy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 2, 2023

