English cricketer Sam Billings, who has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022, confirmed that he won't be part of the IPL 2023 season. The wicketkeeper-batter stated that he wants to focus on the longer format of cricket and would like to play for his home team Kent in the English summer.

Sam Billings opts out of IPL 2023 Season:

Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket pic.twitter.com/7yeqcf9yi8 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 14, 2022

