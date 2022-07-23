Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast made it into the history books as he became the 10th batter in first-class history to score 400 runs in an innings. The right-hander achieved this epic feat off 450 deliveries with 45 fours and three sixes. He ended with 410 as Glamorgan amassed a massive 795/5d in response to Leicestershire's 584.

Watch Video of Him Reaching 400:

𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗! Sam Northeast becomes the first Glamorgan player ever to reach 4⃣0⃣0⃣ 👏 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥. It also brings up the 450 partnership! 🤯 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲: https://t.co/F3GGp6mm3i#LEIvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/DFrFk15QUW — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)