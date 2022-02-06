Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lankan cricket legend, paid tribute to Vijaya Malalasekera after the latter passed away on Saturday, February 5. Malalasekera, who is a former chairman of the Sri Lankan Cricket board was head of administration of the sport when Jayasuriya was skipper of the national side.

See His Tweet:

Vijaya Malalasekera sir, you were the head of cricket when I was Sri Lanka captain. We won ten Test matches in a row. You were a fantastic cricketer and an administrator. What’s more, you were a gentleman to your fingertips! RIP Sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/toj7yPSl22 — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) February 6, 2022

