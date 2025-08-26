A T20 star for the Nepal National Cricket Team, spinner Sandeep Lamichhane claimed a hat-trick for the side in their outing against ACT Comet, which resulted in the bowler ending up with a match-winning five-wicket haul. Sandeep's hat-trick included wickets of Tom Hogan, Nicholas Broes, and Esam Rahman, which came on the final two balls of his third over, and one on the first delivery of his fourth over. Earlier, Lamichhane missed a hat-trick in his second over, claiming back-to-back wickets of Zak Keogh and wicket-keeper Zac Maron. Lamichhane finished with match figures of 5 for 31, as Nepal ended by winning by 41 runs, defending 178. Nepal A Schedule For India Tour 2025 Announced; Check Fixtures of Rhinos Against Assam State Cricket Team at Guwahati.

Sandeep Lamichhane Claims T20 Hat-Trick

