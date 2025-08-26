After the Nepal national cricket team had a good exposure tour in Australia in the Top End T20 Series at Darwin, it is time for Nepal A to undergo an exposure tour. Nepal A is all set to tour India starting from August 28 as they will play five T20s against Assam state cricket team. Two matches will be played at the ACO CA Ground, Fulung and the last three matches will be played at the ACO Stadium, Guwahati. Cricket Nepal is yet to confirm the players who will tour India. Nepal vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NEP vs WI T20I Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Nepal A Schedule For India Tour 2025 Announced

Fixtures locked! Nepal ‘A’ 🆚 Assam State Team | 5 T20s | Guwahati 🇮🇳#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/d3Jusfcz7B — CAN (@CricketNep) August 25, 2025

