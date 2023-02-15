Sania Mirza has been appointed as the mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) women's team ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The tennis star recently played her last Grand Slam and will join the RCB squad after the ATP Dubai Open, which would be her last assignment as a professional tennis player. A legend in her own right, Mirza's announcement as RCB team mentor for the WPL was made on social media, with the franchise writing, "we couldn’t think of anyone better to guide our women cricketers about excelling under pressure." RCB have put together a strong squad ahead of the inaugural WPL with Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine, among other top names. WPL 2023 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Venue Details of Women’s Premier League Inaugural Edition.

Sania Mirza Named RCB Team Mentor for WPL 2023

While our coaching staff handle the cricket side of things, we couldn’t think of anyone better to guide our women cricketers about excelling under pressure. Join us in welcoming the mentor of our women's team, a champion athlete and a trailblazer! 🙌 Namaskara, Sania Mirza! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r1qlsMQGTb — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 15, 2023

