Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, appointed Sanjay Bangar as the head coach ahead of the new IPL season next year. Mike Hesson would continue his role as Director of Cricket Operations.

Sanjay Bangar named Head Coach of RCB Mike Hesson speaks about the appointment of RCB’s Head Coach while Sanjay Bangar addresses the fans explaining his plans for the mega auction and the 2022 season, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/wkm7VbizTV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 9, 2021

