Kerala found themselves in a spot of bother in their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 against Maharashtra, where ace India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson had to pull his state side out of a ditch, who were placed at 35 for 3. Samson displayed fearless cricket and scored a quickfire 50 off 51 balls, laced with five fours and one six, taking Kerala past the 100-run mark, adding crucial stands with Sachin Baby and then captain Mohammed Azharuddeen, for 40 and 57, respectively. Samson eventually fell for a 63-ball 54, handing Maharashtra Vicky Ostwal his first wicket of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025 Elite Group B match at Trivandrum. At lunch, Kerala were 152 for 6, trailing Maharashtra by 87 runs, who managed 239 batting first. Rohan Kunnummal Takes Fantastic Catch In Slips To Dismiss Arshin Kulkarni During Kerala vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Sanju Samson Slams Quickfire Fifty

