In a major blow to Rajasthan Royals, the franchise is set to miss the services of captain Sanju Samson for the first few matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. All-rounder Riyan Parag is set to be appointed RR skipper for the first three IPL 2025 matches, making him the youngest ever in tournament history as well. Samson is yet to receive clearance from BCCI's Centre of Excellence to resume his wicketkeeping duties, having recently undergone finger surgery. RR begin their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Opens Up About Jos Buttler’s Departure From RR, Says ‘I Would Change the Rule of Releasing Players in IPL’ (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag To Lead RR

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson to miss first three IPL matches as BCCI Centre of Excellence yet to clear him for wickekeeping duties. Riyan Parag set to become youngest IPL captain. #IPL pic.twitter.com/oH1v9IeCmZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2025

Sanju Samson Confirms Riyan Parag's Appointment

💪 Update: Sanju will be playing our first three games as a batter, with Riyan stepping up to lead the boys in these matches! 💗 pic.twitter.com/FyHTmBp1F5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 20, 2025

