It was a big emotional moment for the family members of Sarfaraz Khan as he received his debut cap just before the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. Sarfaraz Khan went on to hug his wife Romana Zahoor after he received the cap and it was a sight full of emotions. Sarfaraz has received this honour to represent India after his top-of-the-line performances in domestic cricket. Sarfaraz Khan's father was also spotted in tears as his son held the Indian cricket team's debut cap. Father Naushad Khan in Tears As Sarfaraz Khan Receives His India Cap At Start of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sarfaraz Khan Hugs Wife Romana Zahoor

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)