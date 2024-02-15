After all this time Sarfaraz Khan is making his debut for India's Test team. Sarfaraz Khan has been playing a great amount of domestic cricket and is in top form due to which he got selected to play against England in the 3rd Test. There was an emotional moment before the start of the match as Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad Khan was seen in tears after Sarfaraz received his India cap for the 3rd Test against England. It is a proud moment to see your children represent the country after all the hard work. Rohit Sharma to Captain Indian Cricket Team at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Drops Big Hint (Watch Video)

Sarfaraz Khan's Father gets emotional

Finally After all the hard work in domestic Cricket Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel making a debut against England. Sarfaraz Khan's Father gets emotional and Can't Control his tears.This is the best moment for any Cricketer and you live for this moment.Congratulations to both of… pic.twitter.com/O1Wwk2InJu — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) February 15, 2024

Debut Caps for Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel

